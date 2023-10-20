Lesco recovers Rs 21.5m from 781 defaulters on 36th day of campaign

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), has recovered Rs 21.5 million from 781 dead defaulters in all its five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 36th day of its recovery campaign. LESCO spokesman told the media on Thursday that, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 2.92 million from 125 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 3.65 million from 87 defaulters in Eastern Circle, respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Wattoo, along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi, recovered Rs 5.91 million from 167 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 1.46 million from 36 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq, with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar, recovered Rs 1.18 million from 66 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 2.06 million from 97 defaulters in Sheikhupura circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali, in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig, recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.71 million from 86 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 2.66 million from 117 defaulters in Kasur Circle. Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 922.9 million from 29,073 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 123.03 million from 3,949 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 215.27 million from 3,302 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 134.27 million from 3,642 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 55.36 million from 1,655 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 57.19 million from 2,455 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 116.19 million from 3,046 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 64.64 million from 4,521 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 157 million from 6,503 defaulters in Kasur Circle. For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them. Meanwhile, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider has examined the O&M (T&G) Department’s performance review report on system up-gradation and strengthening of LESCO transmission system. During the review meeting here at LESCO Headquarter on Thursday, the CEO said that reforms are ongoing across the region to improve the electricity transmission system so as to provide better facilities to customers. In this regard, the GSO (Grid System Operation) teams under the supervision of the Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) are carrying out numerous tasks to keep the system fully stable and robust apart from annual maintenance and development works. The teams of GSO circle completed the repair work of 132 kV system of LESCO in October this year. These works included replacement of CT, battery bank, relay, outgoing panel, and repair of thermo vision hotspots at 63 places; checking of kWh meters of B-4 connections; installation of one new power transformer; one power transformer was upgraded; fire fighting rehearsal and safety seminar were conducted; washing of disc insulators, replacement of bad disc insulators, replacement of jumpers, repair and replacement of conductors; identifying and rectifying faults most important on transmission line and transformers; cleaning the control room and its panels. Apart from these works, the meeting was informed that notices were also sent to the houses which are illegally constructed under 132kV line.