Friday, October 20, 2023
Local body elections to be held in Quetta on Nov 30: ECP

Local body elections to be held in Quetta on Nov 30: ECP
Our Staff Reporter
October 20, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday announced November 30 date for local body elections in Quetta (Balochistan). The commission has released the schedule of local body elections in the provincial capital. Nomination papers will be submitted from November 2 to 4, while nomination papers will be scrutinised from November 7 to 9, according to the ECP. The appeals against the acceptance or rejection of the nomination papers will be submitted till November 11, while the tribunal will deal with the appeals till November 14, and the nomination papers can be withdrawn till November 16, it said. The polling for local body elections in Quetta will be held on November 30.

