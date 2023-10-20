I recently visited Shikarpur, my birthplace, and to my utter shock, the city is in ruins. All colonial buildings with European architecture lie in rubble. It is a tragedy that the architectural wonders of Shikarpur, built during its glory years from the 17th century to the early 20th century, have almost vanished. Shikarpur, one of the Subcontinent’s most strategically and commercially significant locations in the past, served as a meeting place for powerful empires.
The city was renowned for its literary luminaries, excellent education, and the opulence of its palace buildings, gardens, cuisine, and friendly citizens. However, most educated families migrated from Shikarpur due to the city’s conservative nature, especially concerning women with limited opportunities. During my visit, I noticed that women were still burqa-clad, rampant child labour was prevalent, and homelessness was a common sight. There was hardly any industry to be found.
I witnessed the decline of the city as Shikarpur’s influence dimmed. Non-Muslim residents left for India, and educated families migrated to big cities like Hyderabad and Karachi. While it may be challenging to fully restore Shikarpur’s lost legacy, the city can be renovated and revamped with sincere efforts.
The government has a duty to preserve the city’s architectural masterpieces, given its illustrious and distinctive historical past. Efforts should be made to restore the lost glory of Shikarpur.
NASIR SOOMRO,
Karachi.