I recently visited Shikarpur, my birthplace, and to my utter shock, the city is in ruins. All colo­nial buildings with European ar­chitecture lie in rubble. It is a trag­edy that the architectural wonders of Shikarpur, built during its glo­ry years from the 17th century to the early 20th century, have almost vanished. Shikarpur, one of the Sub­continent’s most strategically and commercially significant locations in the past, served as a meeting place for powerful empires.

The city was renowned for its liter­ary luminaries, excellent education, and the opulence of its palace build­ings, gardens, cuisine, and friend­ly citizens. However, most educat­ed families migrated from Shikarpur due to the city’s conservative na­ture, especially concerning women with limited opportunities. During my visit, I noticed that women were still burqa-clad, rampant child la­bour was prevalent, and homeless­ness was a common sight. There was hardly any industry to be found.

I witnessed the decline of the city as Shikarpur’s influence dimmed. Non-Muslim residents left for In­dia, and educated families migrat­ed to big cities like Hyderabad and Karachi. While it may be challeng­ing to fully restore Shikarpur’s lost legacy, the city can be renovated and revamped with sincere efforts.

The government has a duty to preserve the city’s architectural masterpieces, given its illustrious and distinctive historical past. Ef­forts should be made to restore the lost glory of Shikarpur.

