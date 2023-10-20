Mardan’s Triumph

In an era where uninterrupted power supply seems like an elusive dream, the recent declaration of Mardan as a ‘loadshedding-free city’ is not only commendable but also a source of inspiration for other regions. This achievement is a testament to the dedicated efforts of Pesco officials, the police, and the district administration, as well as the cooperation of Mardan’s residents in curbing electricity theft. It sets a remarkable precedent and provides valuable lessons for the rest of the country.

The fight against electricity theft is a pivotal step in ensuring a consistent power supply in Pakistan. This issue not only disrupts the lives of citizens but also places an enormous burden on the nation’s circular debt. Addressing electricity theft can lead to a significant reduction in these debts, ultimately benefiting the country and its people. By tackling this problem head-on, the burden of circular debt can be lightened, allowing for a more stable and affordable electricity supply.

Pesco officials, the police, and the district administration joined forces, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to eliminate electricity theft. What’s equally praiseworthy is the cooperation of the city’s residents, who actively supported the drive against power theft. It’s this synergy between the authorities and the community that led to the significant reduction in electricity losses, from 43% to just 12%. The recovery of over 100% of electricity arrears is a remarkable feat, underscoring the effectiveness of the operation.

The success story of Mardan should serve as a source of motivation for other regions in Pakistan. It showcases the tangible results that can be achieved when officials and citizens work together to combat electricity theft. This accomplishment is not an isolated event but rather a model to be emulated.

Awareness campaigns should be launched to educate the public about the adverse effects of electricity theft, along with stricter penalties for those engaged in such activities should be enforced to act as a deterrent. The government should consider allocating more resources to address these issues on a national scale. By following Mardan, Pakistan can work towards a future where electricity is not a luxury but a reliable and affordable resource for all its citizens.