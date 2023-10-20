Mining sector in Mohmand to be streamlined: DC

Mohmand - Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtisham-ul-Haq has declared that the mining sector in Mohmand District will be streamlined, with no No Objection Certificates (NOCs) processed without approval from the One-Window Facilitation Center in the district.

During a meeting attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Ayaz Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Qaiser Khan, Assistant Commissioners, and Assistant Director of Minerals Development Department Mohmand, it was decided that NOCs must be approved through the One Window Facilitation Center, chaired by ADC (F&P) Mohmand. Failed public hearings (Ijlas-e- Aam) will be filed at the centre, and any repeated hearings will only take place following a new advertisement.

The meeting also determined that the Assistant Director of Mines, along with Assistant Commissioners and the relevant SHOs, will conduct surveys of mining areas and immediately halt illegal mining activities in the district.

Leaseholders providing permits to illegal miners will have their operations ceased promptly. Additionally, operations with disputes leading to potential risks to life or property will be closed by Assistant Commissioners until the disputes are resolved.

The meeting emphasized the need for immediate action against individuals obstructing legal mining activities and taking the law into their own hands. It was noted with concern that field offices of the district administration and the Minerals Development Department were processing lease cases without involving the established