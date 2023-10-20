Friday, October 20, 2023
Minister inspects transport fares after petrol price cut

Our Staff Reporter
October 20, 2023
PESHAWAR  -   Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, the Caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visited Peshawar Bus Terminal and Haji Camp Bus Stand to assess the effective implementation of reduced transport fares in light of declining oil prices across the country.

During this visit, Minister Kakakhel engaged with passengers and inquired about the realized reductions in transport fares.

He also questioned drivers and conductors about government-regulated fares. Commissioner of Peshawar Division, Muhammad Zubair, and Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar, Afaq Wazir, joined the minister along with officials from the Regional Transport Authority during the visit.

Our Staff Reporter

