Minister lauds launch of Market Committees Management Information System

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Agriculture Minister S.M Tanvir has said that launch of Market Committees Management Information System (MCMIS) is a revolutionary step for bringing innovation in agricultural marketing system. He said this while inaugurating the MCMIS here on Thursday. The system prepared for digitalization of agricultural markets with the cooperation of the Agriculture Department and Punjab Information Technology Board. SM Tanvir said the annual income of Rs 2.9 billion was generated through agricultural markets in Punjab. He said that this new system would bring transparency in tax collection and end black marketing. Punjab Agriculture Secretary Nadir Chattha said, “We have to work with dedication to make this new system effective and successful.” He further said that in the pilot phase of digitalization of agricultural markets, this system had been implemented in five agricultural markets and it would be gradually implemented in the markets across Punjab. Agriculture Marketing Special Secretary Kulsoom said that initially this system had been implemented in the markets of Kahana, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Renala Khurd and Sheikhupura. PITB Joint Director Usman Naseer gave a briefing about the new system of agricultural markets.