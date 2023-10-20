Friday, October 20, 2023
Molester, killer of young girl sentenced to death on three counts

October 20, 2023
PESHAWAR   -  Judge of Child Protection Court, Hina Mehwish, on Thursday, awarded a death sentence on three counts and a fine of Rs one million to an accused for molesting and later burning the body of an eight-year-old girl some three years ago.

According to the prosecution, the accused named Asif Raza, alias Malang, had molested an 8-year-old girl and later dumped her body into a graveyard after burning it in the vicinity of Badaber police station. A case under sections 364, 302, and 376 was registered against the accused at Badaber police station, on the outskirts of the city. A challan was presented in the court after the completion of the investigation against the accused.

The court, after affirming allegations against the accused as proven, awarded a death sentence on three counts and a fine of Rs 1 million to the accused. The accused had molested and later burnt the body of an eight-year-old girl near Kohat Road on November 18, 2020. The area people had staged strong protests against this heinous crime for days.

