Multi-nation air drills vital in pursuit of common aims: COAS

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Army Chief Gen Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), has accentuated the paramount importance of multinational air exercises in the pursuit of common objectives amidst the ever-evolving dynamics of air warfare and said he wants to see Pakistan Air Force to incorporate smart inductions, cutting edge niche technologies in the domains of cyber, artificial intelligence, IT, space and specialized innovations.

He expressed these remarks while addressing the audience at an operational air base of Pakistan Air Force where he visited to witness the ongoing aerial exercise Indus Shield-2023 on Thursday, according to a press release issued by the ISPR here.

The Air Chiefs of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Hungary were also among the distinguished guests who witnessed the PAF’s 14-nation mega air exercise.

The army chief lauded the professionalism of the exercise participants and extended heartfelt appreciation to the Air Power Centre of Excellence for its state-of-the-art facilities and instrumental role in orchestrating such a large scale air exercise. Gen Syed Asim Munir acknowledged that the Centre’s expertise and dedication have contributed to the development of highly skilled and proficient air warriors, who are ready to meet the challenges of modern warfare. The Chief of Army Staff also admired the dynamic leadership of the Air Chief, whose firm resolve and relentless efforts paved the way for this exercise to be one of the largest aerial exercises of the region.

Acknowledging the ever- changing nature of aerial warfare, he reiterated his commitment to support the vision of the Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu to incorporate smart inductions, cutting edge niche technologies in the domains of Cyber, Artificial Intelligence, IT, Space and specialized innovations. Earlier, on his arrival, the COAS was received by Air Chief Marshal, Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force. Later, the army chief was introduced to the foreign dignitaries and Principal Staff Officers of Pakistan Air Force.

On the occasion, the Chief of Army Staff, along with esteemed foreign dignitaries, received a comprehensive briefing on the training facility of the Air Power Center of Excellence and the extensive scope of the exercise which is aimed at consolidating modern concepts of aerial warfare, fostering mutual cooperation and enhancing interoperability among the participating air forces. Speaking at the occasion, the Air Chief lauded the utmost support extended by Gen Syed Asim Munir in the pursuit of PAF’s modernization drive and appreciated the whole hearted participation from the 14 allied countries, which will pave the way for military-to-military cooperation in the backdrop of futuristic aerial warfare. Highlighting the significance of the exercise, the Air Chief emphasized that exercise Indus Shield offers a unique opportunity for participating air forces to showcase their unparalleled skills and operational capabilities. He commended the dynamic role played by PAF’s Airpower Center of Excellence in successfully orchestrating this mega exercise, ensuring meticulous supervision, conduct, analysis and assessment of aerial warfare missions.

The PAF Chief highlighted that the Centre’s state-ofthe- art infrastructure and resources have played a pivotal role in ensuring the successful execution of this significant air exercise. He reiterated, “The successful execution of an aerial mission requires the effective utilization of all components of combat efficiency, including electronic warfare operations, force multipliers and support elements. These crucial aspects are diligently taught at Airpower Center of Excellence, creating a cohesive impact on operational capabilities.” Earlier in the day, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza also visited the operational air base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to witness the ongoing aerial exercise. On his arrival at the base, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee was received by Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force, according to a press release received here. He was briefed on the Air Power Center of Excellence training facility as well as the scope of exercise which aims to project mutual cooperation between the participating air forces and consolidate upon modern concepts of aerial warfare. On the occasion, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee interacted with the participants of the exercise. The visiting dignitary also admired the dynamic leadership of the Air Chief, whose firm resolve and relentless efforts paved the way for this exercise to be one of the mega aerial exercises of the region. The exercise Indus Shield-2023 is witnessing participation from 14 Air Forces including Pakistan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Egypt, Oman, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Morocco, Uzbekistan, China, and Hungary. Exercise Indus Shield stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment of Pakistan Air Force in bolstering regional security and fostering cooperation among allied nations. The exercise serves as a platform for enhancing operational capabilities, promoting mutual understanding and advancing the shared goals of peace & stability in addition to showcasing Pakistan Air Force’s commitment to secure its skies through innovative and disruptive technologies.