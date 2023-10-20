Namaz-e-Janaza of Sepoy Sajid Azam offered

ISLAMABAD - Namaz-e-Janaza of Sepoy Sajid Azam Shaheed (31), resident of District Kotli Azad Kashmir who embraced shahadat on 16 October 2023 in general area Asman Manza , south waziristan district was offered at his native town Nakyal, District Kotli, Azad Kashmir. The martyred soldier was laid to rest with full military honour. Senior serving military officers, relatives and locals of the area attended the funeral, according to the ISPR. It further said that the armed forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs.