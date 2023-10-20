Friday, October 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Namaz-e-Janaza of Sepoy Sajid Azam offered

Namaz-e-Janaza of Sepoy Sajid Azam offered
Our Staff Reporter
October 20, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Namaz-e-Janaza of Sepoy Sajid Azam Shaheed (31), resident of District Kotli Azad Kashmir who embraced shahadat on 16 October 2023 in general area Asman Manza , south waziristan district was offered at his native town Nakyal, District Kotli, Azad Kashmir. The martyred soldier was laid to rest with full military honour. Senior serving military officers, relatives and locals of the area attended the funeral, according to the ISPR. It further said that the armed forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1697758045.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023