NCHD starts vocational training centre at Mansehra jail

PESHAWAR   -   The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has initiated a non-formal education and vocational skills centre for female inmates in Mansehra Jail. Director of Operations NCHD, Anwar Iqbal, and Additional Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, Jawad Wasim, officially inaugurated the “Literacy Center and Sewing Center,” according to a press release issued on Thursday.

Anwar Iqbal, while speaking at the event, highlighted the resumption of non-formal education in all provincial jails, along with plans for organizing awareness sessions and medical camps for prisoners’ health and hygiene. 

Jail Superintendent Najam Abbasi expressed gratitude to NCHD for their support.

The supply of sewing machines and the initiation of beautification and vocational courses for female prisoners were made possible with the assistance of the Rabbi Welfare Foundation.

