New chapter of Zionist crimes against Palestine

About 75 years ago, the fake apartheid regime was established by encroaching upon the land and resources of the Palestinian people, by relying on the full support of the so-called Western human rights claimants. Since the beginning of its illegitimate existence, the identity of Israel’s fictitious regime has been associated with genocide, racism, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and possessing weapons of mass destruction and nuclear arsenals.

By committing war crimes and genocide, this regime has always ignored and violated the very fundamental human rights of the Palestinians by torturing and massacring defenceless women and children.

It has been the perfect mirror of state terrorism in the Middle East region and has continued its disgraceful existence. The intensification of the all-round siege of Gaza and the cutting off water, electricity, fuel, and other vital necessities have turned this part of the Islamic world into the world’s largest prison.

So far, dozens of resolutions issued by the United Nations have condemned the organised violation of human rights and international law by the Israeli regime, while some Western states keep supporting Israel’s brutality and racist approaches against the oppressed Palestinians. This support has made the Zionist regime even more arrogant and brutal and has helped their crimes continue especially in the Gaza Strip.

The Al-Aqsa Storm operation broke out as an independent and spontaneous measure by the resistance groups and the Palestinian people in defence of their inherent rights. The action of the Palestinians is a legitimate defence in response to seven decades of oppressive occupation and brutal crimes of the illegitimate Zionist regime.

The comprehensive support of the West and the silence and passivity of the international community in respect of such a scenario, forced the Palestinians to resist, by relying on their inherent strength to make endeavours to end the more than 70 years of occupation of the fake Israeli regime. Continued desecration of Islamic holy places and the first Qibla of Muslims in the world by extremist and racist settlers in recent months, as well as the continuation of the Zionist regime’s policy of committing crime and aggression against the people of Palestine, especially women, children, the sick, the elderly, and prisoners, are among the main factors.

Hence, emphasising the inherent and legal right of the Palestinian people to defend themselves against the brutal acts and heinous crimes of the child-killing Israeli regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran holds the Zionist regime and its supporters responsible for the continuation and escalation of violence and committing crimes against the oppressed, helpless and defenceless people of Palestine.

ALI BANAFSHEHKHAH

–The writer is the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Peshawar.