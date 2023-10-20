Pakistan Atomic Energy Centre organises seminar on ‘Breast Cancer’

KARACHI -October is considered as Breast Cancer Awareness month worldwide and Pakistan Atomic Energy Cancer Hospitals observe October as a month of creating awareness of the disease for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure. The Atomic Energy Medical Center also organized a seminar on the Breast Cancer Management program on Thursday. The program held at Atomic Energy Medical Centre Auditorium, was attended by a large number of doctors, nurses, paramedics and patients. The Executive Director Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre Dr. Shahid Rasool was the chief guest on the occasion. While addressing the seminar, speakers aware the audience about the fast spread of breast cancer disease and said that breast cancer is the most common cancer in women and the leading cause of cancer death among women. Treatment for breast cancer can be highly effective, especially when the disease is diagnosed early. So there is a need to aware people of its symptoms for its early detection.