Friday, October 20, 2023
Pakistan Cables clinches PSX Top 25 Companies Award 2022

PR
October 20, 2023
Business

KARACHI-Pakistan Cables won the PSX Top 25 Best Companies Award 2022 as announced in a statement by the Pakistan Stock Exchange earlier. The award is given by the PSX in recognition of the company’s excellent financial and managerial performance for the fiscal year 2022.
The company’s robust performance across the award criterion some of which include CSR, governance and investor relations, sustainability, profitability and liquidity remained exemplary during the reporting period. Pakistan Cables has been recognised by the PSX for the second time in a row, overall winning the prestigious award eight times over the years.

