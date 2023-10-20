Pakistan disappointed at UNSC meet on Palestine: FO

UNSC should play its designated role n No plan to send troops to Palestine n OIC role welcomed n Relief package sent for Palestinians n 3,478 Palestinians killed by Israel as aid remains stuck on border

ISLAMABAD/ GAZA - Pakistan yesterday said it was disappointed over the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) emergency meeting over the Palestine issue and upset over the United States’ use of veto power.

Speaking at weekly the news briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch expressed disappointment regarding the outcome of the UNSC emergency meeting held on October 18.

Specifically addressing the UNSC meeting, she called upon the UN Security Council to fulfil its designated role by promptly ending the bombardment and inhumane blockade in Gaza, which is causing a humanitarian catastrophe.

The disappointment stemmed from the United States’ use of its veto power to block a resolution that called for Israel to permit humanitarian corridors into the Gaza Strip, a temporary cessation of hostilities, and the lifting of an order for civilians to evacuate the northern part of the besieged territory.

China, Russia, and the UAE had convened this meeting to address the deteriorating situation in Gaza. The resolution, sponsored by Brazil, had garnered significant support and would have also condemned all acts of violence against civilians. The vote in the 15-member Council saw 12 votes in favour, one against from the United States, and Russia and China abstaining. Pakistan emphasized its commitment to de-escalation, advocating for a ceasefire and cessation of hostilities. It urged the international community to collaborate in the pursuit of peace. Responding to inquiries about sending Pakistani troops to Palestine for peacekeeping purposes, the spokesperson clarified that Pakistan had no such plans. She said Pakistan maintained a peaceful posture, never initiating conflicts with other nations, and consistently called for dialogue as a means of resolving issues.

The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s condemnation of Israeli atrocities in Gaza, particularly the recent attack on a hospital, characterizing such deliberate attacks on civilians as war crimes. Baloch said Pakistan had dispatched a chartered plane carrying 100 tons of humanitarian assistance, including medical supplies, tents, and blankets, to Egypt for onward transportation to Gaza, where the suffering Palestinian population awaits aid.

Regarding the repatriation of illegal foreign nationals from Pakistan, the spokesperson said an institutional mechanism had been established to prevent harassment incidents, along with a helpline to address related complaints. When asked about a possible extension of the October 31 deadline, the spokesperson stated that the government possessed the authority to make such decisions.

Commenting on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) ministerial meeting in Jeddah regarding the Gaza issue, Mumtaz Baloch noted that the joint communique issued reflected consensus among member countries. She also highlighted Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s ongoing visit to China to attend the Third Belt and Road Forum, which coincided with the celebration of the decade of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). She said during the visit, Pakistan and China signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on various projects, including connectivity, communication, food security, research, industrial cooperation, and climate change.

Baloch said the Prime Minister’s itinerary included meetings with Chinese leadership, other attending leaders, and interactions with think tanks and media. The visit will conclude with the Prime Minister travelling to Urumqi, where he met with the party secretary, influential corporate executives, and delivered a speech at Xinjiang University before returning to Pakistan on Friday.

The spokesperson mentioned the ongoing oppression in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including the forced closure of the Jamia Masjid of Srinagar and the recent house arrest of Kashmiri leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to supporting its Kashmiri brethren and sisters until the implementation of the UN Security Council Resolutions. Baloch also conveyed Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the “abhorrent” desecration of the Holy Quran in the Netherlands. In a meanwhile development, Egypt agreed to reopen its border crossing with the Gaza Strip to allow aid to reach Palestinians, the US said, as the humanitarian crisis worsened for the 2.3 million people trapped in the enclave and anti- Israel protests flared across the Middle East. The region remained volatile in the aftermath of an Israeli air strike at Gaza’s Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital late on Tuesday, which Palestinian officials said killed 471 people. The Gaza health ministry said 3,478 Palestinians have been killed and 12,065 injured in Israeli air strikes on the besieged enclave since October 7. Demonstrations erupted in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian West Bank, Iran, Jordan, Lebanon, Tunisia and elsewhere amid outrage across the Middle East over the hospital attack. Lebanese security forces fired tear gas and water cannons at protesters throwing projectiles near the US embassy in Beirut, TV footage showed.