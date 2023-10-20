Pakistan earns $448m from IT services’ export during July-Aug 2023

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan earned $448.971 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first two months of the current fiscal year 2023-24.

This shows a growth of 5.15 percent as compared with the $427.00 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the months under review, the export of computer services grew by 4.65 percent as it surged from $345.470 million last year to $361.518 million during July-August 2023. Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 196.04 percent, from $0.328 million to $0.971 million this year while the export of hardware consultancy services also increased by 4.60 percent, from $121.733 million to $127.329 million.

The export of repair and maintenance services decreased by 3.74 percent from $0.187 million to $0.180 million, whereas the export and imports of computer software services witnessed an increase of 10.17 percent, from $96.529 million to $106.350 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the months under review dipped by 27.94 percent from $0.680 million to $0.490 million. Among the information services, the exports of information-related services decreased by 4.05 percent, from $0.222 million to $0.213 million, whereas the exports of news agency services also declined by 39.52 percent, from $0.458 million to $0.277 million. The export of telecommunication services increased by 7.56 percent as these went up from $80.850 million to $86.963 million, the data revealed.