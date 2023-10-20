Pakistan likely to make one change for Australia clash

KARACHI-Pakistan are likely to make one change to their playing XI for the match against Australia today (Friday) in Benglauru during the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

The Men in Green are looking to bounce back after their demoralising defeat against India few days back in Ahmedabad. According to local media, Pakistan are likely to include Usama Mir in the lineup in place of the struggling Shadab Khan.

Shadab has only taken two wickets in three World Cup 2023 matches, while contributing 34 runs with the bat.

PAKISTAN’S LIKELY PLAYING XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.