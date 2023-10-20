Peshawar grapples with sewerage crisis amid rapid urbanisation

Peshawar - Peshawar, a bustling city in Pakistan, is grappling with a worsening sewerage crisis as rapid urbanization places immense pressure on its infrastructure. This problem is most acute in densely populated areas like Shahdhand, Ganj, and Kohati, primarily inhabited by low-income residents.

Sewage channels in these areas are frequently clogged, emitting foul odours and posing a significant health hazard. Rapid urbanization, particularly in inner-city regions, is the root cause of these issues. For instance, Shahdhand, once adjacent to a well-planned and affordable locality, has become undesirable due to extensive excavation for brick kilns on Phandu and Kohat roads.

The situation has further deteriorated due to a considerable influx of people from suburban areas, drawn by better opportunities in Peshawar. While these areas initially offered basic amenities, including electricity, water, and gas, the sewerage system’s decline has left residents in distress.

Sanitation conditions continue to deteriorate, with rusted water pipes in several areas contributing to residents’ exposure to waterborne diseases. Dr Malik Riaz Khan, a senior medical officer, highlights the severe health risks, especially for children and the elderly, including diarrhoea, typhoid fever, cholera, dysentery, and hepatitis A.

Pakistan’s rapid population growth is a key factor behind these water and sanitation challenges. Urban areas have experienced significant population increases, leading to unmanaged urbanization and inadequate sewerage systems.

The Water and Sanitation for Urban Poor (WSUP) study predicts that Pakistan will have 15 cities with populations exceeding one million in the next 15 years. Karachi and Lahore, in particular, are expected to reach 28 and 15 million residents, respectively, by 2030.

Addressing these issues, the KP Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP) has been initiated to provide clean drinking water, enhanced environments, and quality sewerage services. This project aims to redesign and reconstruct dilapidated drainage systems to prevent flooding and improve sewerage management in KP’s cities.

With support from the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Investment and Infrastructure Bank, the government of KP is implementing several projects to modernize municipal services. This includes the development of clean water supply treatment facilities, sewerage treatment facilities, and the rehabilitation of dysfunctional tube wells.

Furthermore, integrated waste management systems are being established in major cities to ensure the collection, safe transportation, and scientific disposal of waste. These projects also target rusted water pipes, incorporate flow meters and supervisor control systems, and prioritize wastewater treatment for irrigation or return to water bodies.