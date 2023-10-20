Playback singer Zubaida Khanum remembered

ISLAMABAD- Veteran Lollywood playback singer Zubaida Khanum was remembered on her 10th death anniversary on Thursday. The legendary singer was born in 1935 in Amritsar. Her family migrated to Lahore after the partition, Private news channels reported. Khanum started her career as a playback singer in Lollywood in 1951 from the film Billo. She soon gained recognition for her soulful voice. She did not have any music family background. The singer was her passion and she pursued it well. In addition to singing, Khanum also made a name in numerous movies in the 50s as an actress. However, she continued singing and stopped acting after settling down. She recorded over 250 songs during 1950s and 1960s. Her Punjabi tract ‘Assan jaan ke meet liye ankh wey’ from the movie ‘Heer’ is still popular among fans today. Not only this but her another song ‘Dilla ther ja yaar da nazaraa lein de’ is also highly admired in Pakistan. After her success in singing, Zubaida Khanum married a popular cameraman Riyaz Bokhari and left playback singing. Her son Faisal Bokhari is also a renowned cameraman. Coincidentally, Oct 19 was also the death anniversary of her husband. One of the finest singers from Lollywood’s golden era breathed her last in 2013 after suffering from prolonged heart ailments for a few years. She passed away after a deadly heart attack.