PM Kakar’s visit gets extensive coverage in Chinese media

BEIJING - The visit of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul- Haq Kakar to China to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing and his meetings with the top Chinese leadership have received extensive coverage in electronic and print media. The prime minister has been in headlines of Global Television Network (CGTN), a prominent English language news channel; CCTV, Chinese language television channel; and newspapers, particularly Global Times, People’s Daily, China Daily, China Economic Net, and a number of other Chinese language newspapers and news websites. China’s state-run Xinhua news agency interviewed Prime Minister Kakar ahead of his visit. The Global Times published an article written by the prime minister while the China Daily published his interview on its front page. The prime minister’s attendance in the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum and his address to the High-Level Forum were telecast live. The prime minister’s meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping at People’s Great Hall, Premier Li Qiang at Diaoyutai State Guest House and other top leadership as well as signing of several memorandums of understanding were widely covered by the local media.