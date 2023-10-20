Police apprehend 12 professional beggars

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 25 outlaws including 12 professional beggars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered liquor, drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a public relations officer said on Thursday.

Following these directions, the Secretariat police team arrested an accused namely Tanveer Abbas and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Karachi Company police team arrested three accused namely Shahzad, Manoil Masih and Samar Abbas and recovered eight wine bottles, one 30 bore pistol and one dagger from their possession. Likewise, the Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Jabbar Ali and recovered 350 gram heroin from his possession. Sabzi Mandi police team arrested three accused namely Ehsan Ul Haq, Roman Masih and Zakria Kashif and recovered two 30 bore pistols and ten liters of alcohol from their possession. Similarly, the Noon police team arrested an accused namely Mukhtiar and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Nilore police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Ghaffar and recovered 1170 gram heroin from his possession. Moreover, the Bani Gala police team arrested an accused namely Majid and recovered 520 gram hashish from his possession. Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Asif and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Sihala police team arrested an accused namely Afzal Munir and recovered one 12 bore shotgun from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the ongoing crackdown against professional beggars, the Islamabad Capital Police arrested 12 professional beggars and registered cases against them under the beggar act. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements.

"Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard," he maintained. Also, Islamabad Capital Police Shalimar police station team apprehended two wanted members of a thief gang involved in numerous theft activities and recovered stolen gold ornaments and weapons from their possession, he said. Following these directives, the Shalimar police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a thief gang involved in theft activities. Police team also recovered stolen gold ornaments and weapons from their possession. The accused were identified as Shahzaib and Muhammad Ali. Cases have already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

ICCPO directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in theft activities and said that safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

Following these directions, the anti-robbery and dacoity unit (ARDU) police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three wanted members of a notorious snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities in various areas of Islamabad, Punjab, and KP. The accused were identified as Sherain Khan, Muhammad Liaqat, and Muhammad Usman.

The police team also recovered snatched cash, prize bond amounting 1.1 million rupees, a vehicle, and weapons with ammunition used in crime from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused in Islamabad, KP, and Punjab police stations, and further investigation is underway. Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensured the safety of lives and property of citizens on a priority basis.