Police given more time to recover Sheikh Rashid

RAWALPINDI - The Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Thursday granted police more time till October 26 to recover Awami Muslim League chief and PTI ally Sheikh Rashid, whose whereabouts haven’t been traced since his arrest last month.

A one-judge bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan resumed hearing the case today. RPO Khurram Ali again submitted a report to the court regarding Rashid’s alleged arrest.

“Sheikh Rashid Ahmed is not in police custody,” he said. “CPO Khalid Hamdani and SSP Faisal Salem are not involved in his arrest.” He requested the court for more time.

“We are trying, give us time and we will recover him.” Accepting the request, Justice Khan again ordered the police authorities to produce the former security czar till the next hearing after a week on Oct 26.