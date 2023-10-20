Friday, October 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Police given more time to recover Sheikh Rashid

Police given more time to recover Sheikh Rashid
NATION MONITORING
October 20, 2023
National, Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI  -  The Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Thursday granted police more time till October 26 to recover Awami Muslim League chief and PTI ally Sheikh Rashid, whose whereabouts haven’t been traced since his arrest last month.

A one-judge bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan resumed hearing the case today. RPO Khurram Ali again submitted a report to the court regarding Rashid’s alleged arrest.

“Sheikh Rashid Ahmed is not in police custody,” he said. “CPO Khalid Hamdani and SSP Faisal Salem are not involved in his arrest.” He requested the court for more time.

“We are trying, give us time and we will recover him.” Accepting the request, Justice Khan again ordered the police authorities to produce the former security czar till the next hearing after a week on Oct 26.

Minister opens Women Crisis Centre

Tags:

NATION MONITORING

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1697758045.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023