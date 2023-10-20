Poliovirus found in environmental samples of four cities, including Karachi, Peshawar, Pindi

Poliovirus has been confirmed in the environmental samples of four districts of the country.

According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, these samples were taken from Karachi, Rawalpindi, Chaman and Peshawar cities.

The genetic analysis revealed that the virus found in all the samples belonged to the poliovirus cluster in Afghanistan.

Caretaker Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan said that 43 positive environmental samples had been reported in the country that was very worrying.

He added that Pakistan had the world’s most sensitive polio surveillance system, as rapid confirmation of the virus in environmental samples demonstrated that the system was working efficiently.

The presence of viruses in the environment was a threat to every child, Dr Nadeem Jan said.

He said the crippling disease was incurable, adding that only vaccine could provide lifelong protection to children against poliovirus.

“We have organised many polio campaigns this year,” he said, adding in November, in the areas where the virus was present, children would be vaccinated through a campaign.

He said parents must give polio drops to children in every campaign.