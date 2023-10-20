Friday, October 20, 2023
PPP ridicules PML-N slogans on Sharif homecoming

Our Staff Reporter
October 20, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan People’s Party yesterday ridiculed the slogans by the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) over former premier Nawaz Sharif ’s homecoming. Faisal Kareem Kundi, the Secretary of Information of the PPP, said the announcement of Nawaz Sharif’s return to politics by the PML-N and slogans promising reward of paradise for supporters were surprising. Mocking the PML-N, he said that with the duty of 20,000 police officers for Nawaz Sharif’s rally was also eye opening. In a statement, Kundi contended that elections cannot be won at the through receptions. He urged the Election Commission to announce the election date. He emphasized that “enough selection has taken place” now, elections should be held. “The Constitution does not stipulate that elections should be delayed for the selection of election candidates,” he added.

Our Staff Reporter

