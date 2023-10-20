Friday, October 20, 2023
Provincial govt taking care of assets transferred by fed govt: Minister

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 20, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Caretaker Provincial Minister for Tourism and Environment Arshad Wali Muhammad on Thursday said that under the 18th Amendment, the assets transferred to the provincial government are being taken care of and they were planning them on modern lines in tourism affairs.
He expressed these views while meeting the tourist delegation on a one-day tourist trip to Makli, Bhanbhor. The minister said that for the maintenance of the assets transferred by the federal government to the provincial tourism department, a strategy would be formulated with the culture department, after which both the departments would work for the promotion of tourism in Sindh province with mutual cooperation. Caretaker Provincial Minister for Culture Junaid Ali Shah was also present in the tourism tour of Mukli and Bhanbhor and officers of the tourism department were also present. The tour ended with lunch at Makli.

