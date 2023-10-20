PTI calls granting bail to ex-pm Nawaz Sharif a ‘darkest day’, murder of justice’

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday out rightly rejected the Islamabad High Court (IHC) decision accepting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s pleas granting him protective bail in two graft cases until October 24 and labelled it as trampling the constitution and law.

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan termed the courts’ decision of granting protective bail to PML-N supremo Sharif as the “darkest day” in the country’s judicial history and “murder of justice and law.” He lamented that Sharif, who was convicted by the Supreme Court and the trial court but fled from the prison by lying to the nation of being unwell, was granted protective bail. He alleged that the nation fought a long and hard fight for judicial independence but the same judiciary undermined the law and justice through their own flawed and compromised decisions. He said that the nation pinned high hopes with the judiciary to protect the supremacy of the constitution and the law. The PTI spokesperson alleged that a part of the judiciary was playing a role of an open facilitator in the ongoing worst political engineering in the country and robbing the people of their right to vote in broad daylight. He said that the state was striking a very expensive deal by trampling the law and justice system of the country to remove unlawfully all hurdles to ensure smooth return of Sharif to the country. He said that all unconstitutional and unlawful tactics from his homecoming under judicial refuge, holding a public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan under the state patronage, delaying polls beyond the constitutional timeframe of 90-day on the aspirations of the state and providing him an electoral field of his choice were badly exposed in front of the nation.

He said that the ongoing discriminatory and unjust judicial treatment against ex-premier Imran Khan, attempts to pull PTI out from political arena through the state coercion and the failure of the judiciary in protecting the basic constitutional and legal rights of PTI workers badly dented the nation’s confidence in the justice system. The PTI spokesperson pointed out that such disparities in delivery of justice undermined the credibility of the judiciary and the legal system, besides it was further eroding rule of law in Pakistan. Hasan stated that those who made plans to bury the democracy to bring Sharif into power should remember the devastating impacts of the 17-month-long rule of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the country.

However, he made it clear that it would be a litmus test for the Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Esa to ensure sanctity of the constitution and judiciary and shield the institution from the destructive effects of the worst political meddling. The PTI spokesperson said that the Supreme Court should protect its sanctity and the state should guard its own reputation. He said that the nation neither accepted the interference of faceless characters in democratic system of the country despite the worst oppression and fascism in the past nor would they accept it in the future.