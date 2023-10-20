Rameen Shamim to lead Pak Women ‘A’ against WI Women A    

LAHORE - Off-spinner Rameen Shamim has been named as captain of Pakistan Women A for the upcoming three-match One-Day series against West Indies Women A. The series is scheduled to take place at two venues in Lahore – Gaddafi Stadium and Ghani Institute for Cricket from 24 to 29 October 2023. The 15-member squad for the one-day series was announced after the women’s national selection committee assessed the performances of the players in 28 probables camp which was held at the Lahore Country Club in Muridke. The three one-day matches against West Indies A will be followed by a tri-nation T20 series involving West Indies Women A and Thailand women’s emerging team, as well as a T20 series against Thailand women’s emerging team. The squad for the T20 tri-series and the two T20s against Thailand women’s emerging team will be announced in due course. Rameen Shamim, who has represented Pakistan in three ODIs and four T20Is, has also captained Pakistan Women A during the team’s tour of West Indies in 2021. Besides Rameen, Gull Feroza, Omaima Sohail, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Nawaz and Tuba Hassan have also made international appearances for Pakistan. PAKISTAN WOMEN ‘A’ SQUAD: Rameen Shamim (captain), Amber Kainaat, Anosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Shahid, Gull Feroza (wk), Gull Rukh, Humna Bilal, Noreen Yaqoob, Omaima Sohail, Saima Malik, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.