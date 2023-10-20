Renowned jurist, political figure SM Zafar passes away

LAHORE - The seasoned political figure, veteran lawyer and author Syed Muhammad Zafar passed away on Thursday in Lahore due to prolonged ailment. He was 93. The funeral prayers of the deceased will be offered today (Friday) in the provincial capital. According to family sources, SM Zafar was ill for a long time. SM Zafar was the father of renowned lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar, he was considered one of the leading jurists of the country. Born in Rangoon Burma on December 6, 1930, his family originally belonged to Shahkargarh Punjab. Following the Japanese occupation of Burma in 1944 his ancestors repatriated to their native land. SM Zafar studied at the University of Law College after which he entered the Bar in 1950s and became one of the top notch lawyers in the country. He also received an honorary PhD doctorate in law from Punjab University Lahore. During his career the veteran lawyer held several potent positions, from 1965 to 1969 he as the Federal Minister for Law and Justice. In 1975 he was comprehensively elected as the president Lahore High Court Bar Association, later in 1979 he got elected as president Supreme Court Bar Association. He was also appointed as Chancellor of Hamdard University. He served as chairman of Human Rights Society of Pakistan which was co-founded by him in 1976 and as chairman of Cultural Association of Pakistan.

SM Zafar had introduced several amendments in favour of fundamental human rights in 1962 constitution during Ayub Khan’s imposed martial law.Apart from his service as a judge of the high court, he served as the Union Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs between 1965 to 1969however he quit the government service in 1969 to pursue his profession as a lawyer and established his own private law firm. The veteran lawyer also founded a human rights society of Pakistan in 1976. From 2003 to 2012 he served as a senator of the Muslim League-Q in the Upper house. Five years ago in 2018 he announced his retirement both from politics and advocacy. During his career he contested and won several potent cases.