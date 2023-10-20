Rupee gains Rs1.47 against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani Rupee on Thurs­day gained Rs1.47 against the dollar in the inter­bank trading and closed at Rs278.81 against the previous day’s closing of Rs280.28. However, accord­ing to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279 and Rs281, respec­tively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs2.73 to close at Rs293.75 against the last day’s closing of Rs296.48, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japa­nese Yen lost 01 paisa to close at Rs1.86, whereas a decrease of Rs4.08 was wit­nessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs337.85 as com­pared to the last closing of Rs341.93. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dir­ham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 40 and 39 paisa to close at Rs75.90 and Rs74.33, respectively.