Rupee gains Rs1.47 against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained Rs1.47 against the dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.81 against the previous day’s closing of Rs280.28. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279 and Rs281, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs2.73 to close at Rs293.75 against the last day’s closing of Rs296.48, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen lost 01 paisa to close at Rs1.86, whereas a decrease of Rs4.08 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs337.85 as compared to the last closing of Rs341.93. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 40 and 39 paisa to close at Rs75.90 and Rs74.33, respectively.