Safeguarding Women's Rights and Safety in Punjab: A Comprehensive Look at Existing Laws and Mechanisms

An event on “ Safeguarding: Existing Laws & mechanisms in Punjab ” was organised by WISE on Thursday at a local hotel in Lahore .

Working women, young girls from educational institutes, representatives from the government departments, Civil Society, and media persons were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Fiza Chaudhary shared that 35870 female were given training against sexual harassment in 26 districts. At least 25 survivors or victims shared their complaints with WISE in a last month. She explained the types of sexual harassment.

Maliha Hussain Executive Director (ED) Mehergarh said that we will have to play our role so that workplaces could be made safe from harassment.. She described the types of sexual harassment and attitudes attached with it. Laws were made for the protection of women . She further added that inquiry committee against sexual harassment have been established in government departments of Punjab province.

On the occasion, Bushra Khaliq Exective Director (ED) Women in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE) The Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act 2010 was a great achievement of women. She explained that this law provides legal protection to women against harassment at the workplace, and reforms the existing legislation regarding women's right to work in Pakistan. Bushra Khaliq , added that laws are made , now there is a need to implements them with same zeal and spirit. Women’s bodies must be protected from any kind of torture, she added. Vulnerable communities like minority and transgender should be saved from violence of anyone. She demanded from the state and its institution to safeguard these vulnerable segments of the society. Safeguarding and providing friendly environment plays pivotal role in progress of society and country as well. Women must be protected in offices as well their own home. They should be safeguarding from any kind of exploitation. Protection of children should be the priority of the government.

Bushra Khaliq , further added that Institutions should establish mechanism and strategy to promote values for the protection of women, so that no one could be allowed to harass the women and children. She explained that we all are accountable according to law. After implementation of laws our environment would be women friendly.

Irum Rubab ، head of Gender Study from Home Economics, Fizza Mumtaz Inspector of CIA Punjab Police , represtatives from Punjab Safe City Authority(PSCA) , Irshad Waheed Director General Punjab Women Protection Authority ( PWPA), discussed the Safeguarding: Existing Laws & mechanisms in Punjab, in a penal discussion .

Irum Rubab , shared that changes will be there when women will share their contributions in the context of raising their voices against exploitation. In most of the univarsities, policies have been made for the protection of girls and women, she added. HEC had implemented policy in all universities, she shared. Inquiry committees against harassment have been made all universities.

Public spaces are dominated by male in Pakistan, separate desks should also be made, she suggested. These laws and policies should be part of curriculum, she said.

Fizza Mumtaz , Inspector of CIA Punjab Police , shared her experience and said that women are being posted in field. As a officer in CIA, she made her team and competed with male dominated society.

State has established laws for the protection of women. Women need to be aware of it. She shared that 377 cases of rape reported, some of rapists were convicted. Women safety Apps has been established so that their location could be traced.

Mahnoor , a transgender said that , transgender Act 2018 was rejected and laws had to be amended. . Identity or CNIC of transgender were stopped. Now , it has been started . Transgender community was includd in multiple laws. We had signed MOU with IG. Behaviour modifications needed for the protection of transgender.

Muhammad Irshad Waheed, DG Punjab Women Protection Authority , said that rights have been challenged in our society because of behaviour and mindset which needs to be changed.

Sensitised youth will transform the changes. In the past it was considered crime to talk about on the issues of women.Now, Women Safety APP, PCSW, Women Ombudsperson, Violence against Women Center (VAWC), have been established for the protection of women . In VAWC in women were getting justice under one roof. The initiative was stopped because of political change . In December 2022 , the Act was enacted . Centres for the protection of women have been established.

Punjab Women Protection Authority, was there to facilitate women, he concluded.