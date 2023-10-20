Security forces kill 6 terrorists in NW

ISLAMABAD - The security forces killed six terrorists in a fierce encounter in North Waziristan, said the media wing of the military on Thursday.

The ISPR said two fierce encounters took place yesterday night between the security forces and the terrorists in North and South Waziristan districts. The first engagement occurred in general area Gharyoum, North Waziristan District where the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. “As a result of which 6 terrorists were sent to hell including a high value target, terrorist ringleader Hazrat Zaman alias Khawarey Mullah, who was actively involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area and was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies”. However, during the operation, three brave sons of soil, Lance Naik Tabbasum UI Haq (36), resident of District Rawalpindi, Sepoy Naeem Akhtar (30), resident of District Attock and Sepoy Abdul Hameed (23), resident of District Multan having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom. In another intense fire exchange between the troops and terrorists in general area Asman Manza, South Waziristan District, Sepoy Farman Ali (25), resident of District Kashmore paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom. Sanitization was carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. The ISPR said that the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has expressed heartfelt sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of personnel of security forces in exchange of fire with the terrorists in North Waziristan area of Gharyoum and South Waziristan’s Asman Manza. Paying tribute to the martyrs, the prime minister said the security forces killed six wanted terrorists, including Hazrat Zaman. “The whole nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its valour armed forces and is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” he remarked. He said the war against the militants would continue till complete uprooting of the terrorism from the country.