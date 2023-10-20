Security forces kill four terrorists in Lakki Marwat IBO

Security forces have killed four terrorists during an intelligence based operation in general area Semu Wanda, Lakki Marwat.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the operation was conducted on night 19/20 October 2023, on reported presence of terrorists.

During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and the terrorists, resultantly four terrorists were killed, while one terrorist got injured and was apprehended by the security forces.

These terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians. A cache of arms, equipment and explosives was also recovered during the operation.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the ISPR said.