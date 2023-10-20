Significant drop in eye infection cases in Punjab, says minister

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Dr. Jamal Nasir has revealed that there has been a significant decrease in the number of eye infection patients in the province. In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that by following the directives of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Department of Primary Health has effectively controlled the outbreak with timely measures. In the past 24 hours, only 1,504 new Pink-Eye (Conjunctivitis) cases were reported throughout the province. Over the past few weeks, on some days, up to 4,000 eye infection cases were reported, he added. To put this in perspective, previous 30 days witnessed 122,157 cases of eye infections across 36 districts within Punjab. Lahore, the provincial capital, reported 10,498 cases of eye infections in 30 days, with an additional 91 new conjunctivitis cases reported within the last 24 hours. Bahawalpur showed the highest concentration of conjunctivitis cases in the last 30 days, with a staggering 20,939 cases. In the most recent 24-hour period, Bahawalpur reported 245 new eye infection cases. Faisalabad registered 14,003 eye infection cases in this period, and in the last 24 hours, there have been 73 new cases reported in this region. The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Minister advised that conjunctivitis typically resolves on its own within 8 to 10 days. To reduce the risk of infection and aid recovery, it is recommended to maintain proper eye hygiene, including regular washing with clean water, protection from intense sunlight, and shielding from dust and dirt.