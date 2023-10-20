Sikh pilgrims to be provided all facilities, comfort: CM

LAHORE - A delegation of Sikh pilgrims coming from America and other countries met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM office here on Thursday. The Sikh pilgrims thanked CM Mohsin Naqvi on looking after religious places of the Sikh community at Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Hassan Abdal and Kartarpur. The CM while taking to the delegation of Sikh pilgrims said, “We are trying to provide visa on arrival to the Sikh pilgrims on arriving to Pakistan. I have talked with the federal government in this regard and will give you good news soon.” A community centre will be established for the Sikh community at Nankana Sahib, he added. He said, “We are introducing a special tours package in Punjab for the Sikh pilgrims,” adding that Tourism department is giving a final shape to this package in this regard. He said that the Sikh pilgrims can avail online booking of this package. “I am pleased that youths are also part of the delegation of Sikh pilgrims, he said and added that Sikh pilgrims will be fully taken care and will be provided great hospitality. The CM said that Sikh pilgrims can come to Pakistan whenever they feel like and will not face any sort of difficulty or problem. The water of the Janam Asthan of Baba Guru Nanak at Nankana Sahib will be given to the Sikh pilgrims after packing, he said and added that the number of days which the Sikh pilgrims stay, ‘we will provide them love and care’. Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Aktar Zaman welcomed the delegation of Sikh pilgrims with the slogan “Gee Ayan Nou”. He stated that executive tours are being arranged for the Sikh pilgrims in Punjab. The Sikh pilgrims presented a traditional chadar to CM Mohsin Naqvi. Darshan Singh said that one can hardly imagine the respect and love which is given to them in Punjab. The delegation of Sikh pilgrims while expressing their views on this occasion said that they cannot forget the love and care which they received in Punjab. They could never imagine that the Punjab government would give them such an amount of love and care. They felt familiar and comfortable after coming to Punjab. CM Mohsin Naqvi and his team greatly looked after us and showed us a warm hospitality, they added. “We thank CM Mohsin Naqvi and his team for taking proper care of the Gurdwaras.” Provincial Ministers Azfar Ali Nasir, Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Additional Secretary Home, Secretaries of Tourism, Auqaf, Information, Commissioner Lahore, DGPR, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.