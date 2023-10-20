SLA holds online discussion on ‘beauty of language’ in poetry of Ustaad Bukhari

HYDERABAD-Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) organized an online Parley on the ‘beauty of language’ in the poetry of Ustaad Bukhari on Thursday. According to the spokesman of SLA Salim Jarwar, Eminent Sindhi poets and writers Ali Dost Aajiz and Ali Aakash, the programme as Chief guests. Host of the session and Secretary Sindhi Language Authority Dr Ehsan Danish said that the Language Authority has prepared a series of programs to pay tribute to the poets and scholars for their meritorious services rendered for Sindhi Language and this discussion was being arranged in this connection. Ali Dost Aajiz said that a big poet is always considered a poet of many ages and describing any poet as a poet of the masses was like ignoring the quality of the poet. He said that in our society, thousands of cassette poets were considered the poets of the masses but they were which were confined to specific periods however, Ustaad Bukhari was still considered a poet of the common man due to his unique language and style and he is the poet of all ages.

Eminent poet Ali Aakash said that after Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai, Shaikh Ayaz, Narain Shayam, and Ustaad Bukhari were great poets and Ustaad Bukhari presented common and pure words of soil in a beautiful style which definitely connected him with the common man. He said that Ustaad Bukhari presented a combination of the language of Kacha and Kacho areas combination in his poetry in a way so that every reader feels close to him in poetry.