Ton-up Kohli helps India beat Bangladesh

PUNE-Virat Kohli’s unbeaten century, paired up with Shubman Gill’s half-century, propelled India to a dominating seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Chasing a modest 257, India comfortably raised 261-3 and 51 balls to spare, thanks to Virat Kohli’s unbeaten century, his 48th in the 50-over format and 78th overall. Indian captain Rohit Sharma once again scripted a flying start for his side in the run chase as he, alongside Shubman Gill, scored 88 runs for the first wicket stand. Rohit fell just shy of his half-century as he perished after scoring a 40-ball 48 which featured seven boundaries and two sixes.

Virat Kohli then joined Shubman Gill and both added 44 runs to the total before the latter perished soon after scoring 53 off 55 balls, laced with five boundaries and two sixes. Kohli was then involved in another brief partnership as Shreyas Iyer played a cautious 19-run knock while KL Rahul then joined Kohli and gave him subtle support with his unbeaten run-a-ball 34 and the star batter smashed Nasum Ahmed for a six to register India’s fourth consecutive win in the ongoing mega event. He hammered unbeaten 97-ball 103, hitting six boundaries and four sixes.

A thumping victory over Bangladesh, however, could not power India to pip New Zealand and secure the top berth in the ICC World Cup 2023 standings due to an inferior net run rate.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh could post 256/8 in the allotted 50 overs despite a solid start from their openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das. The duo put together a 93-run partnership before Tanzid Hasan fell victim to Kuldeep Yadav soon after amassing 51 off 43 balls with the help of five boundaries and three sixes.

Meanwhile, Das stitched brief partnerships with Najmul Hossain Shanto (8) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (3) before finally perishing in the 28th over with 137 runs on the board. He gathered 82-ball 66 which featured seven boundaries. Following his dismissal, experienced wicketkeeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim joined Towhid Hridoy and put on an anchoring 42-run partnership which lasted with the former’s departure in the 38th over.

Rahim was then involved in a brief 22-run partnership with Mahmudullah until Jasprit Bumrah’s slower delivery sent him packing on 38 off 46 balls. Mahmudullah struck 36-ball 46, laced up with three boundaries and as many sixes. Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took two wickets each while Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur had a wicket apiece.