Friday, October 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Training program for religious seminaries held

Our Staff Reporter
October 20, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   The Department of Religious Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized a 5-day training program for teachers and students of religious seminaries (Madaris) in the district Nowshera- Manki Sharif.

The program covered a wide range of topics, including personality development, social empowerment, job guidance, effective expression, entrepreneurship, inter-religious harmony, citizenship, and personal responsibilities. The program also emphasized the right to serve and vote, respecting differences, finding commonalities, and the use of technology.

Maulana Yusuf Shah, chairman of the Muttahida Ulema Board Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was the chief guest, and the event was attended by various religious leaders and officials. They highlighted the importance of contemporary and modern technology alongside religious studies and the role of these programs in helping students lead practical lives.

Minister opens Women Crisis Centre

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1697767783.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023