Training program for religious seminaries held

PESHAWAR - The Department of Religious Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized a 5-day training program for teachers and students of religious seminaries (Madaris) in the district Nowshera- Manki Sharif.

The program covered a wide range of topics, including personality development, social empowerment, job guidance, effective expression, entrepreneurship, inter-religious harmony, citizenship, and personal responsibilities. The program also emphasized the right to serve and vote, respecting differences, finding commonalities, and the use of technology.

Maulana Yusuf Shah, chairman of the Muttahida Ulema Board Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was the chief guest, and the event was attended by various religious leaders and officials. They highlighted the importance of contemporary and modern technology alongside religious studies and the role of these programs in helping students lead practical lives.