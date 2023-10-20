Twenty inmates get education remission

MULTAN - As many as twenty goal birds were given education remission on Thursday after they qualified different degrees.

A meeting chaired by DIG prisons Multan Mohsin Rafique Chaudhary, was held at his office which was attended by Superintendents of Central and District Jails.

A total of twenty cases were discussed during the meeting and were given remission.

Prisoners on education remission basis were pardoned remarkably.

Those who attended meeting included Superintendent Shehram Tauqir, Superintendent Distt Jail, Naveed Ashraf, Deputy Superintendent Judicial Central Jail Arif Habib and Religious Teacher Central Jail Qari Zubair Abbas.

DIG Prisons, Mohsin Rafique asked the superintendents and deputy superintendents to take steps for the capacity building of the prisoners’s education so that they could play a role as responsible citizens after completing punishment.