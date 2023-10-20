Friday, October 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Two more illegal money exchangers arrested

APP
October 20, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar   -  In a major operation, the FIA Commercial Banking Circle arrested two illegal money exchangers in various operations conducted under the supervision of Deputy Director Rizwan Shah.

The arrested accused were involved in the hundi business and illegal currency exchange. The accused were identified as Siraj Ahmed and Abdul Samad Khan, who were arrested from Chowk Yadgar here. 

The FIA team recovered 8,650 Saudi Riyals, 340 UAE Dirhams, 372,000 Pakistani rupees, and 10 US dollars.

The accused could not satisfy the authorities regarding the recovered currency.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1697767783.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023