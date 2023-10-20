Two more illegal money exchangers arrested

Peshawar - In a major operation, the FIA Commercial Banking Circle arrested two illegal money exchangers in various operations conducted under the supervision of Deputy Director Rizwan Shah.

The arrested accused were involved in the hundi business and illegal currency exchange. The accused were identified as Siraj Ahmed and Abdul Samad Khan, who were arrested from Chowk Yadgar here.

The FIA team recovered 8,650 Saudi Riyals, 340 UAE Dirhams, 372,000 Pakistani rupees, and 10 US dollars.

The accused could not satisfy the authorities regarding the recovered currency.