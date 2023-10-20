US currency and food inflation linkage

Over the years, the people of Pakistan have witnessed fluctuating prices for the US dol­lar. Normally, it is expected of the government to rectify such prob­lems so that these issues don’t oc­cur again. However, Pakistanis are observing that our government, even with the help of the IMF, WB, and the USA, is not able to rectify this problem.

A very simple solution would be to allow Pakistanis to open US dol­lar savings accounts in banks that offer the same or higher interest rates than Pakistani bank accounts. But in Pakistan, foreign currency savings accounts offer a meagre 5% interest rate versus 20–22% in Pakistani rupee savings accounts.

This means that this continuous fluctuation in the US currency rate is self-made. Because all the suc­cessive governments of Pakistan did not try to rectify this problem.

The reason for allowing such fluctuations is profit. Some peo­ple are profiting from the US dollar fluctuation, and that is why it is not rectified. Exporters get more or­ders and higher profits in such con­ditions, especially agricultural pro­duce and mineral exporters.

Take the example of potatoes, which can cost 30 rupees per kilo­gram. One tonne of these potatoes will cost 200 dollars to the export­er if the US dollar is priced at Rs. 150 per dollar. But it will cost only $100 if the US dollar is priced at Rs. 300. This way, the exporter is able to export more product and also earn a higher profit for themselves.

That is the reason why inflation also increases when the US dol­lar price increases, because ex­porters export all the agricultur­al produce, creating supply issues. Therefore, one rectification for helping reduce and stabilise the US dollar rate would be to ban the export of agricultural produce when the US currency price fluc­tuates to ensure food security and help keep inflation under control in Pakistan. By transferring profits to the few, we will see an end to an unstable US currency in Pakistan.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P. ENGR,

Peshawar.