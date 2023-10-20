Zardari, Bilawal laud operations in Waziristan against terrorists

ISLAMABAD - Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday praised the successful military operations of Pakistan Army in North and South Waziristan against terrorists.

“Kudos to the soldiers who participated in the operation and killed six terrorists in Waziristan,” Zardari said in a statement.

He paid tribute to the three soldiers who were martyred during the anti-terrorist operation in Waziristan. “The sacrifice of the brave soldiers will never be forgotten,” Zardari said.

Zardari also expressed his respect for the soldier who was martyred during the clearance operation of Pakistan Army in Asman Manza area of South Waziristan.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the operations to defeat terrorists in Gharyoum area of North Waziristan and Asman Manza area of South Waziristan are commendable.

He paid glowing tribute to the martyred soldiers of Pakistan Army in North and South Waziristan.

He said the army jawans bravely killed six terrorists in North Waziristan’s Gharyoum area.

“The sacrifice of Lance Naik Tabsimul Haq, Sepoy Naeem Akhtar, Sepoy Abdul Hameed and Sepoy Farman Ali will never go in vain. Pakistan’s anti-terror operation will continue until the end of the last terrorist,” Bilawal said.