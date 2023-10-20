Friday, October 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Zardari, Bilawal laud operations in Waziristan against terrorists

Our Staff Reporter
October 20, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday praised the successful military operations of Pakistan Army in North and South Waziristan against terrorists.

“Kudos to the soldiers who participated in the operation and killed six terrorists in Waziristan,” Zardari said in a statement.

He paid tribute to the three soldiers who were martyred during the anti-terrorist operation in Waziristan. “The sacrifice of the brave soldiers will never be forgotten,” Zardari said.

Zardari also expressed his respect for the soldier who was martyred during the clearance operation of Pakistan Army in Asman Manza area of South Waziristan.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the operations to defeat terrorists in Gharyoum area of North Waziristan and Asman Manza area of South Waziristan are commendable.

New chapter of Zionist crimes against Palestine

He paid glowing tribute to the martyred soldiers of Pakistan Army in North and South Waziristan. 

He said the army jawans bravely killed six terrorists in North Waziristan’s Gharyoum area. 

“The sacrifice of Lance Naik Tabsimul Haq, Sepoy Naeem Akhtar, Sepoy Abdul Hameed and Sepoy Farman Ali will never go in vain. Pakistan’s anti-terror operation will continue until the end of the last terrorist,” Bilawal said.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1697767783.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023