21 SMIU employees get promotions

KARACHI - Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai distributed promotion letters among the university’s 21 officers and faculty members under the Time Scale Policy. The decision of Syndicate of SMIU taken in its 30th meeting on 19th September 2024. Among the promoted employees 19 were promoted from BPS-17 to BPS-18, one from BPS-16 to BPS-17 and one from BPS-19 to BPS-20. Those who were promoted from BPS-17 to BPS-18 were Kamran Obaid, Ghulam Ali Ramejo, Sunil Kumar Langhani, Asif Khan, Imtiaz Hussain Mahessar, Muhammad Kashif, Fayaz Ali Tunio, Ms. Sadaf Jamal, Imran Ali Dehraj, Tariq Aziz, Syeda Ayesha Urooj Naqvi, Mohammad Khalid Zai, Kashif Jan, Shahid Ahmed Mahar, Muhammad Suhail Baloch, Sundas Nisar, Salman Ali, Sadam Khan and Syed Muhammad Belal Qadri, while Najmus Sahar was promoted from BPS 16 to BPS 17 and Anwar Ali, from BPS 19 to BPS 20. The Vice Chancellor distributed these promotion letters on the occasion of the annual dinner event which was jointly hosted by the teachers’ association and officers’ association of SMIU. While addressing the gathering Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai talked about professionalism, commitment, sincerity with the job, honesty and hard work. He said SMIU’s absolute majority is contributing a lot towards the development and progress of SMIU with dedicationdue to which the university is moving forward day by day. He was of the view that research is a basic indicator of any university’s evolution and development and he wants to see more progress in the field of research at SMIU. He further opined that it seems that soon all public sector universities will receive the lowest budget due to the economic conditions of the country, keeping that bitter fact in mind, they have to generate their resources and minimize the expenditures as the university could meet its requirements.

Representative of teachers, Asif Hussain Samo and representative of officers, Abdul Waheed Jatoi also delivered speeches and emphasized the unity of teachers, officers and other employees for the development of Sindh Madressatul Islam University and its employees.

The event was attended by deans of SMIU Dr. Zahid Ali Channar, Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Dr. Jamshed Adil Halepoto, chairpersons of different academic departments, faculty, heads of different administrative sections, officers and other employees.