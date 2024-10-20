Sunday, October 20, 2024
3 members of thief gang held; valuables recovered

October 20, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Shahzad Town police station team arrested three wanted members of the thief gang involved in numerous theft activities and recovered cash and mobile phone from their possession.

A police spokesperson told APP, on the directives of Inspector General Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.

In this regard, the Shahzad Town police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three wanted members of the thief gang. 

He said the accused were identified as Sabir, Imran and Zohaib. Police team also recovered stolen cash and mobile phone from their possession, he added. 

Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

DIG Syed Ali Raza, also directed all senior officials for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to take all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens, no criminal element will be allowed to disturb the peace of the people, he added.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious individual or activity through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or via the “ICT-15” app.

