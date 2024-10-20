Ahsan chairs meeting for humanitarian relief to Gaza, Lebanon

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday chaired the coordination meeting at National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for humanitarian relief assistance to Gaza and Lebanon. Minister Ahsan Iqbal in a high-level coordination meeting at NDMA to review and plan Pakistan’s ongoing humanitarian relief efforts for the war-affected populations of Gaza and Lebanon. The meeting was co-chaired by Chairman NDMA, Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, said a press release issued here. Senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and NDMA were also present at the meeting in Islamabad, while the Ambassadors of Lebanon, Jordan, Syria and Iraq participated via Zoom. Discussions during the meeting focused on the immediate needs of people of Gaza and Lebanon, and the logistical challenges related to dispatching relief consignments. The Ambassador of Lebanon expressed deep appreciation for the timely assistance provided by Government of Pakistan, highlighting that Pakistan is among the first three countries to send relief to the people of Lebanon during this critical time. To date, Pakistan has dispatched a total of 12 consignments comprising of 1251 tons of relief items to Gaza and Lebanon. Of these, 10 consignments were directed to Gaza, while two were sent to Lebanon.

The relief packages included essential items such as tents, tarpaulins, food packs, winterized bedding, medicines, hygiene kits, and other supplies necessary for those affected by the ongoing conflict. During the meeting, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that the Prime Minister of Pakistan had personally directed the provision of relief to both Lebanon and Gaza. In line with this directive, the “Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Gaza and Lebanon” has been established to facilitate contributions from the people of Pakistan for their brothers and sisters in need.

The Minister also received a detailed briefing from Pakistan’s Ambassadors to Lebanon, Palestine, and Syria on the active humanitarian organisations in each country and their aid distribution channels for war-affected areas.

He directed NDMA to develop a hybrid transportation model combining air and road routes to enhance aid delivery efficiency.

He also called for integration of food and Non-Food Items (NFIs) suppliers to maximize the provision of essential items to war-stricken victims in Gaza and Lebanon. The meeting concluded with the resolve to maintain solidarity with war-affected people and maintain commitment to provide continued support for the people of Gaza and Lebanon, while addressing logistical hurdles for future consignments.