Aiding Gaza

It is commendable to see the Pakistani government taking a more active role in addressing the conflict in Gaza and Lebanon. While Pakistan has consistently raised its voice for the beleaguered people of the Levant at major international forums, it must now also focus on providing direct assistance through its own efforts. Yes, Pakistan may not be in the best position to help others, especially given the economic challenges it faces and the recurring devastation from monsoon rains and floods, which demand internal attention. However, showing solidarity with those facing genocide and destruction remains a virtue in itself.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) scheduling meetings to plan Pakistani assistance for the people of Lebanon and Gaza is a significant step forward. Under the leadership of Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, and NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, the authority met in Islamabad, with virtual participation from the ambassadors of Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq. This coordination, particularly with regional ambassadors, is crucial as access to these conflict zones is severely disrupted by Israeli forces blocking land and sea routes, preventing aid from reaching those in need.

Solving these logistical challenges will not be easy. Pakistan is geographically distant from the conflict, and the complications of wartime must be navigated. Yet, where there is a will, there is a way. Pakistan has already dispatched 12 consignments, comprising 1,251 tons of relief goods, to Gaza and Lebanon, with 10 consignments directed to Gaza.

Despite the obstacles, this aid has successfully reached its destination. It is hoped that with continued persistence, Pakistani authorities will provide even more meaningful assistance in the immediate term, ultimately supporting the people of Gaza and Lebanon in their quest for independence, as Pakistan aspires to.