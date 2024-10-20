Aleema, Uzma Khan bail hearing adjourned because of unavailability of ATC Judges

ISLAMABAD - Hearing of bail application of Aleema Khan and , sisters of incarcerated Former Prime Minister Imran Khan is adjourned till October 22nd on Saturday by Admin Judge Raja Jawad Abbas at Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad.

Aleema and who were arrested on October 4th from Red Zone, Islamabad were nominated in an FIR at P.S. Kohsar for instigating the mob to attack policemen and state institutions. They were sent on judicial remand at District Jail Jhelum on October 12th after spending 08 days in custody of Islamabad police. Their bail hearing was fixed for October 19th on Saturday. None of the two Anti-Terrorism Court judges were present in their courtroom on Saturday. ATC-I Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain was on leave, meanwhile, ATC-II Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra was also on leave. Admin Judge Raja Jawad Abbas presided over the hearing but told the legal team of Khan sisters that he can’t decide bail matter as the admin judge. Adv. Usman Riaz Gill also filed an application against prosecution and investigation officer of the case for filing illegal FIR against the accused. Judge Abbas accepted the application and issues notices to the respondents for October 22nd.