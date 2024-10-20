Are you a 'super woman'? 

"To all women, have you ever been labeled a 'Super Woman' for something beyond your control or ridiculed for circumstances you couldn't change? In many South Asian countries, a woman who gives birth to a male child is often accorded more pride and value than one who bears a female child.

This raises a fundamental question: how can a woman be deemed superior for something she had no agency in, while another is afforded lesser respect and dignity, despite undergoing the same struggles to bring a new life into this world?

This conundrum persists in our patriarchal society, despite the passage of time. The blame game continues, with women being held accountable for giving birth to a 'non-desired' gender. This is not only absurd but also a stark example of ignorance. Women have long been vulnerable to societal pressures, facing violence, threats, and even divorce for failing to produce a male heir. It's essential to recognize that the gender of a child is determined by the father's chromosomes, not the mother's.

Our patriarchal society must acknowledge and appreciate the vital role women play in everyone's life. It's crucial to value the gender that brings every living being into this world. While there has been some progress in recent years regarding women's rights and recognition, much work remains to be done to achieve equal rights and acknowledgment for women on par with men.