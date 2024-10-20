Asad faces Abubakar in Aitchison College Junior Tennis C’ship final

LAHORE - Asad Zaman of Ali Embroidery Mills will take on Wapda’s Abubakar Talha in the Aitchison College Junior Tennis Championship 2024 boys U-18 final to be played today (Sunday) at the college tennis courts. In the boys U-18 singles semifinals, Asad Zaman and Abubakar Talha emerged victorious after hard-fought matches. Asad Zaman battled past Haider Ali Rizwan with a 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 victory, while Abubakar Talha breezed through with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Muhammad Salaar. Asad Zaman expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Tariq Zaman, CEO of Ali Embroidery Mills, for his all-out support and generous sponsorship, which has played a pivotal role in shaping his promising tennis career. He also extended his thanks to his coach and mentor, Rashid Malik, for guiding him to become one of Pakistan’s top national players. “I am now eager to take the next step onto the international stage, with continued backing from Ali Embroidery Mills and Mr. Rashid Malik,” Asad added. The boys U-18 doubles semifinals saw the pair of Haider Ali Rizwan and Abu Bakar Talha defeating Nabeel and Yahya 6-4, 6-0. In the other semifinal, Kashan Tariq and Yafat Nadeem outlasted Amir Mazari and Hamza Ali Rizwan in a nail-biting encounter, 7-5, 1-6, 10-5. In the boys U-14 singles semifinals, Hassan Usmani cruised past Ruhab Faisal 6-2, 6-2, while Omer Jawad overpowered Abdur Rehman with a commanding 6-0, 6-0 win.The girls U-14 singles semifinals featured dominant performances, with Hajra Rana defeating Khadija Khalil 4-0, 4-0, and Bismel Zia edging Romisa Malik 5-3, 4-2. In the boys U-12 singles semifinals, Rashid Ali Bachani claimed a 4-2, 4-2 win over Junaid Khan, while Muhammad Muaz easily dispatched Ibraheem Hussain Gill 4-0, 4-0. The boys U-16 quarterfinals (Punjab Ranking) witnessed competitive matches as Amir Mazari beat Ruhab Faisal 6-4, Omer Jawad blanked Ali Bachani 6-0, Rayyan Khan overcame Abdullah Pirzada 6-3, and Abdul Basit edged out M Yahya 7-6. In the boys/girls u-10 quarterfinals (Punjab Ranking), Ibraheem Hussain Gill dominated Umer Zaman 6-0, Salman Pirzada defeated Daniyal Afzal Malik 6-0, M Ayan triumphed over Shahnoor Umer 6-0, and M Arsh Imran beat Daniyal Abdullah 6-1.The finals of all categories will be held today (Sunday), with Dr. Syed Muhammad Turab Hussain, Principal of Aitchison College, serving as the chief guest for the prize distribution ceremony.