Azure all set for retail expansion, unveils new collection

KARACHI - Azure, one of Pakistan’s leading fashion brands, is all set to expand its business with new stores across Pakistan, some 30 new outlets in the next 3 years as part of the initial phase. The leading name in the women fashion has also announced unveiling of its highly anticipated new collection and expansion of its retail model. This exciting new phase marks Azure’s commitment to providing its customers with unique, trendy, high-quality pieces as it ambitiously broadens its reach both nationally and internationally.

Azure has always been at the forefront of Pakistani fashion, blending the finest elements of traditional craftsmanship with contemporary designs. The new collection will feature the brand’s signature intricate embroidery, rich colour palettes, and trendy, wearable designs. From elegant casual wear to statement pieces for special occasions, Azure continues to cater to the evolving needs of modern women, ensuring they feel confident and chic in every outfit.

Sharing details about the new collection, Ahmed Patel, CEO Azure, said, “Our upcoming collection embodies the essence of Azure—celebrating the beauty of Pakistani craftsmanship while keeping pace with global fashion trends. We’re excited to offer new designs that are not just stylish but also versatile, catering to the diverse preferences of our customers.”

In addition to the new collection, Azure has announced launching its new stores and a franchise opportunity soon. With loyal customer base spanning over 50 countries, Azure’s growth has been remarkable. Now, the brand is looking to collaborate with like-minded entrepreneurs through its newly launched retail model, offering an opportunity to be part of its success story.

Saad Patel, Managing Director, Azure said, “Our retail model is designed to empower individuals and business owners who share our passion for fashion and quality. By bringing Azure stores to new cities in Pakistan and beyond, we aim to make our brand more accessible while contributing to the growth of the local fashion industry.”

With the retail model, Azure envisions to open new stores in major Pakistani cities and international markets, further cementing its position as a leading name in women’s fashion. Azure’s existing global presence includes the UAE, the USA, and the UK serves as a strong foundation for this next step in its journey.

As Azure continues to evolve, the brand remains committed to its core values of innovation, craftsmanship, and community. Alongside the new collection and retail opportunities, Azure will be exploring complementary product categories such as jewellery, footwear, and, perfumes, aiming to provide customers with a complete lifestyle experience.