When roads are washed away after moderate rainfall, food shortages occur despite claims of bumper crops, or newly constructed buildings leak or develop cracks, it all points to widespread corruption in provincial and federal government departments. The substandard construction is the result of collusion between corrupt contractors and government officials. The extent of corruption in public works departments directly correlates with the frequency of project failures.

Monsoon rains are common in the subcontinent, but Pakistan receives far less rainfall than Southeast Asian countries like Malaysia or Indonesia, where roads rarely wash out as they do in Pakistan. The quality of roads and drainage systems in Karachi, for instance, is substandard. These “bastions of corruption” must be dismantled and replaced with efficient public works departments. Some departments have become so notorious they are nicknamed “Money Earning Systems.” The practice of awarding government contracts to powerful but corrupt contractors must end, and public projects must be made transparent and accountable, with audits to prevent further corruption.

ALI MALIK TARIQ,

Lahore.